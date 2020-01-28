Unemployment rises as high as 7% in Northwest Indiana

Employment in Indiana has remained at its lowest rate since 2000 for months, but joblessness spiked in December in the Calumet Region, rising as high as 7% in East Chicago.
The jobless rate rose to 4.5% in December, up from 4.2% the previous month, across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area, however, is down from 4.8% at the same time a year prior, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
In December, Lake County had the Hoosier state's second-highest jobless rate at 4.9%, up from 4.5% in November but down from 5.1% in December 2018. Lake County's jobless rate remained stubbornly higher than the unemployment rates in the state, the Chicago area as a whole, neighboring Illinois and the country.
LaPorte County ranked fifth highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 4.2% unemployment in December, which was up from 3.9% in November but down from 4.7% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Joblessness in the Michigan City-LaPorte metro area, which consists of just LaPorte County, also rose by 0.3 percentage points month over month in December.
Porter County's unemployment rose to 3.6% in December, up from 3.4% in November but down from 3.9% at the same point a year earlier. It was the 15th highest jobless rate statewide.
Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate remained at 3.2% for the fourth straight month in December, which was the lowest rate in the Hoosier state in nearly two decades, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Neighboring Illinois' jobless rate also stood at a record low of 3.7%, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
In December, joblessness rose in nearly every city and town where it's tracked in the Region, except for Gary, Michigan City and Valparaiso, where it slightly declined. Last month, unemployment shot up to 7% in East Chicago, 5.5% in Merrillville, 5.4% in Hammond and 5.2% in Hobart.