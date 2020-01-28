Unemployment rises as high as 7% in Northwest Indiana

Employment in Indiana has remained at its lowest rate since 2000 for months, but joblessness spiked in December in the Calumet Region, rising as high as 7% in East Chicago.

The jobless rate rose to 4.5% in December, up from 4.2% the previous month, across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area, however, is down from 4.8% at the same time a year prior, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

In December, Lake County had the Hoosier state's second-highest jobless rate at 4.9%, up from 4.5% in November but down from 5.1% in December 2018. Lake County's jobless rate remained stubbornly higher than the unemployment rates in the state, the Chicago area as a whole, neighboring Illinois and the country.

LaPorte County ranked fifth highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 4.2% unemployment in December, which was up from 3.9% in November but down from 4.7% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Joblessness in the Michigan City-LaPorte metro area, which consists of just LaPorte County, also rose by 0.3 percentage points month over month in December.