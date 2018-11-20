Unemployment rises sharply across Northwest Indiana

Unemployment rose sharply across Northwest Indiana in October, shooting up by as much as 0.8 percent in Hammond.
Joblessness increased last month by 0.5 percentage points to 4.6 percent across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro was 4.1 percent in September and 4.2 percent a year prior, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations, such as a decline in jobs at construction sites, parks and marinas when it gets colder.
In October, Lake County had the state's third highest jobless rate at 4.9 percent, up from 4.4 percent in September and 4.6 percent in October 2017. Lake County's jobless rate remained higher than rates in the state, neighboring Illinois, the Chicago area as a whole and the country.
LaPorte County ranked ninth out of Indiana's 92 counties at 4.3 percent unemployment, which was up from 3.8 percent in August. Joblessness in the Michigan City-LaPorte metro area, which is just LaPorte County, also rose by 0.5 percentage points month-over-month.
Porter County's unemployment shot up to 3.8 percent, up from 3.4 percent the month prior but 25th highest in the state.
The average salary for jobs on this list is around $62,000. However, the top-paying job boasts a six-figure salary on average. Most of these o…
Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.5 percent in October, and Illinois' jobless rate ticked up to 4.2 percent, up 0.1 percent from the month prior. The national unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent in October, unchanged from September.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12 percent in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession a decade ago.
Joblessness rose in every city and town in Northwest Indiana where the Indiana Department of Workforce Development tracks joblessness in October, rising by at least 0.5 percent in East Chicago, Hammond, Michigan City, Schererville and Valparaiso.
