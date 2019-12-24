Though Indiana's unemployment rate is the lowest it's been since 2000, joblessness rose across the Region in November, as compared to the previous month.
The jobless rate rose to 4.2% in November, up from 3.8% the previous month, across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area stood at 4.1% a year prior, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
In November, Lake County had the Hoosier state's third-highest jobless rate at 4.5%, up from 4.2% in October and unchanged from November 2018. Lake County's jobless rate remained stubbornly higher than the unemployment rates in the state, the Chicago area as a whole, neighboring Illinois and the country.
LaPorte County ranked seventh highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 3.9% unemployment in November, which was up from 3.6% in October but down from 4% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Joblessness in the Michigan City-LaPorte metro area, which consists of just LaPorte County, also rose by 0.3 percentage points month-over-month in November.
Porter County's unemployment rose to 3.4% in November, up from 3.2% in October and unchanged from the same point a year earlier. It was the 27th highest jobless rate statewide.
Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate remained at 3.2% for the third straight month in November, which was the lowest rate in the Hoosier state in nearly two decades, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Neighboring Illinois' jobless rate also stood at a record low of 3.8%, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
In November, joblessness rose in every city and town where it's tracked in the Region, except for Portage, where it was unchanged at 4% and East Chicago, where it dipped slightly to 5.8%. Unemployment shot up by 0.8 percentage point in Crown Point, 0.5 percentage point in Hobart, and 0.4 percentage point in Valparaiso.