Unemployment soars across Northwest Indiana

Crown Point: 4.6 percent, up 0.7 from 3.7 percent in December

East Chicago: 8.2 percent, up 1.2 from 7 percent in December

Gary: 7.3 percent, up 0.4 from 6.9 percent in December

Hammond: 6.2 percent, up 0.5 from 5.7 percent in December

Hobart: 6.2 percent, up 0.9 from 5.3 percent in December

Merrillville: 6.4 percent, up 0.5 from 5.9 percent in December

Michigan City: 5.5 percent, up 0.5 from 5 percent in December

Portage: 5.4 percent, up 0.9 percent from 4.5 percent in December

Schererville: 4.2 percent, up 0.3 from 3.9 percent in December