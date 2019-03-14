Unemployment soars across Northwest Indiana

Unemployment soared throughout Northwest Indiana in January, the most recent month for which data is available.
Joblessness rose to 5.4 percent in January, up from 4.8 percent the previous month, across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro was 5 percent a year prior, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations, such as a decline in jobs at construction sites, parks, beaches, and marinas when it gets colder.
In January, Lake County had the state's third-highest jobless rate at 5.8 percent, up from 5.1 percent in December and 5.3 percent in January 2017. Lake County's jobless rate remained higher than the unemployment rates in the state, neighboring Illinois, the Chicago area as a whole and the country.
LaPorte County ranked sixth out of Indiana's 92 counties at 5.5 percent unemployment in January, which was up from 4.7 percent in December. Joblessness in the Michigan City-LaPorte metro area, which is just LaPorte County, also rose by 0.8 percentage points month-over-month.
Porter County's unemployment rose 4.6 percent in January, which was up from 3.9 percent in December and the 23rd highest jobless rate statewide.
The average salary for jobs on this list is around $62,000. However, the top-paying job boasts a six-figure salary on average. Most of these o…
Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in January, down from 3.6 in December. The national unemployment rate was 4 percent in January, up from 3.9 percent the previous month.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12 percent in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession a decade ago.
Joblessness rose in December in Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, Hobart, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Schererville, and Valparaiso, rising by as much as 1.2 percent in East Chicago and 0.9 percent in Hobart and Portage. Schererville posted the smallest increase month-over-month, of just 0.3 percent.
10 most in-demand jobs in NWI for those with a high school degree
Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists
Billing, Cost, and Rate Clerks
Bus Drivers, School or Special Client
Carpenters
Computer-Controlled Machine Tool Operators, Metal and Plastic
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
Get email notifications on Joseph S. Pete daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joseph S. Pete posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.