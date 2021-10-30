WATCH NOW: One Region working to make Northwest Indiana a national technology hub

MERRILLVILLE — Northwest Indiana cannot simply wait to experience the transformative effects of the South Shore Line commuter rail expansion projects expected to be completed later this decade.
Rather, Region residents, businesses, and local officials must again come together to prioritize the development of digital connections — in addition to transportation links — over the 90-mile stretch of the Lake Michigan shoreline and beyond running between Chicago and South Bend through Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
That was the message delivered under the banner of "Propel" Friday by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and other experts, during a discussion fueled by the spirit of Digital Crossroads' Tom Dakich and moderated by Horizon Bank CEO Craig Dwight in front of some 500 Northwest Indiana community leaders attending the annual One Region luncheon at Avalon Manor.
One Region’s Greater South Shore initiative aims to turn Northwest Indiana into a hyperconnected, advanced technology and research corridor that makes the Region a leading national center of economic output in the 21st century, just as it was for much of the 20th century, as well as a destination for business and population growth, and educational advancement.
“At the end of the day, the greatest asset that we have is our ability to train the people that we have here for the next generation of technology,” said Gordon Gill, founder of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture of Chicago.
Gill, along with Cordell Carter II, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Socrates Program, both said based on their travels around the world, and particularly to China, there's no time to waste when it comes to making Northwest Indiana a viable technology hub.
“We’re increasingly finding that the terms of engagement are changing. The rest of the world didn’t stop producing, didn’t stop collaborating, because we decided we wanted to fight more amongst ourselves,” Carter said.
“So it’s critical now to do something exceptional,” he added. “If you don’t do it now, it’s going to cost you 10-times as much later.”
Young said he’s continuing to work in Washington, D.C. to secure approval for his Endless Frontier Act, also known as the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, that he said will position Northwest Indiana, and the state as a whole, to compete for additional federal resources aimed at spreading the benefits of the tech economy beyond a few coastal cities and into the American heartland.
Among other provisions, the bipartisan measure that passed the Democratic-controlled Senate in June and is awaiting action by the Democratic-controlled House authorizes $120 billion in federal spending for basic and advanced technology research over the next five years, including $8 billion to establish at least 20 regional technology hubs in states and localities not currently considered leading technology centers.
Young expects Indiana has a good shot of landing at least one of the regional tech hubs, given its role as the top manufacturing state in the country and a place that's been hit hard by unfair competition from China.
He said Northwest Indiana’s concentration of data centers, colleges and universities, adaptable workers, and a regional commitment to the project makes it practically ideal for becoming a leader in semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, battery storage and green energy technologies.
“You know what, we have so much of that expertise right here sitting here today, right here in the Region,” Young said. “But if we’re not identifying ourselves as having common interests, which we do, and then establishing common goals, which you’re in the process of, and then collectively harnessing our energies to accomplish those goals — we’re missing a big opportunity.”
“Because it will be those communities, those regions, around the country that are positioning themselves for excellence which will be identified as the next hubs, the next Silicon Valleys, the next Research Triangles. It’s clear from the conversation today, and to many of you here, that all we need to do is, like a peacock, go out there and show the rest of the country exactly what we offer.”
Mrvan said he’s ready to do his part as the representative for the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House.
The first-term congressman is a cosponsor of Young’s Endless Frontier Act and fully onboard with bolstering the digital connections in the Region, just as his predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, did by securing federal, state and local funding for the South Shore Line expansion projects and other vital “hard” infrastructure, such as Gary airport expansion and cleanup of the Grand Calumet River.
“One Region to me is an optimism,” Mrvan said. “One Region optimism is we come together, not only for a luncheon, but the belief that we can overcome all obstacles, all silos, all communities and boundaries, to be able to create an energy that we promote Northwest Indiana.”
“We’re just getting started, and I’m excited about representing our interests in the national Capitol.”