WATCH NOW: Senate Democrats urge Indiana businesses to raise pay to attract workers

His Senate Bill 334, which never got a hearing during the regular legislative session, would boost the minimum wage to $10 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022, and by an additional $1 per hour every New Year's Day until the rate hits $15 per hour in 2027.

It also would allow localities to set a minimum wage higher than the state rate to enable Northwest Indiana to better compete for workers with Illinois, where the minimum wage already is $11 per hour outside of Cook County, $13 per hour in suburban Cook, and $14 per hour in Chicago.

"Senate Democrats are following the data," Melton said. "Raising the minimum wage would improve our economy and create better life outcomes for working class Hoosiers across this entire state."

The Democrats pointed out even a $15 per hour minimum wage generates just $31,200 in gross annual income for a full-time employee, barely enough to live on in many parts of Indiana — especially if the worker must pay for child care while at their job.

"The Republican Party is not respectful of the hardworking Hoosiers we know across our state who are paid wages that are far below what their work deserves," said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis.