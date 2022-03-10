Young blasted as anti-worker for leading opposition to project labor agreements

Labor leaders in Northwest Indiana, and across the Hoosier State, are condemning U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., for leading Senate Republicans in an effort to prevent the use of project labor agreements on large-scale, federally funded infrastructure projects.

"That was a direct attack at us. That was a direct attack on the building trades, working men and women, of Northwest Indiana," said Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council.

A project labor agreement (PLA) is a pre-hire contract primarily used in the construction industry that establishes the terms of employment for all workers on a major public or private project, such as wages and benefits, workplace safety rules and dispute resolution procedures.

The agreement applies to both union and nonunion employees at a construction site. It generally ensures all contractors bring in a sufficient number of trained workers to get the job done with minimal work stoppages, such as a strike or a lockout, and maximum coordination between different trades to complete the project on time.

Nearly all Northwest Indiana counties and municipalities mandate PLAs as part of any major construction project. PLAs are also employed on many private-sector projects in the Region, including the $300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

"There's nothing bad about them. They're just a great tool to use," Palmateer said. "The PLA ensures a local workforce, so you don't have people coming in from other states working on a project funded by tax dollars. It keeps that money in the local economy."

Democratic President Joe Biden issued an executive order last month requiring PLAs on all construction projects that include more than $35 million in federal funding to promote economy and efficiency in federal procurement and ensure predictable labor costs and availability.

"(PLAs) secure the commitment of all stakeholders on a construction site that the project will proceed efficiently without unnecessary interruptions. They also advance the interests of project owners, contractors, and subcontractors, including small businesses," Biden said.

Young disagrees.

In a letter he sent this week responding to the president's executive order, co-signed by 41 Senate Republicans, Young claims a federal PLA mandate will "undermine taxpayer investment in public works projects" financed by the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act — two laws Young voted against.

He claims, echoing the talking points of the anti-union Associated Builders and Contractors, whose political action committee last year donated $5,000 to Young's reelection campaign, that PLAs increase construction costs by "forcing bidders to sign an anti-competitive union agreement" and "prevent qualified contractors from fairly competing for contracts on taxpayer-funded projects."

"Your administration should be designing policies that support job growth for all qualified contractors, not placing discriminatory barriers to recovery by attaching strings to infrastructure funding," Young said in his letter to the president.

The arguments in Young's letter largely mirror the provisions of his proposed Fair and Open Competition Act that would bar the federal government from requiring PLAs on most federal projects; legislation that so far has failed to advance in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

"With a majority of America's private construction workers not a part of a union, government-mandated PLAs are inherently unfair," Young said.

"I was raised by a family of small business owners and workers, and I personally understand the economic value of open competition in the workforce. The federal government should not pick winners and losers — especially in awarding contracts."

Brett Voorhies, president of the Indiana AFL-CIO, an umbrella organization of Hoosier labor unions, said Young's opposition to PLAs proves the first-term senator "is not on the side of working Hoosiers."

"Senator Young would rather side with low-road contractors who seek to win construction project bids by lowering their labor costs and assembling a low-wage, low-skill, easily exploitable workforce," Voorhies said. "The fact is, project labor agreements help guarantee that our schools, roads and bridges in Indiana are built by a safe, productive and highly trained Hoosier workforce.

"PLAs are not only good for Hoosier workers, they're good for Hoosier taxpayers too. PLAs streamline labor relations and help make sure federal construction projects get completed on time and under budget, saving taxpayers money."

Palmateer likewise said he's "disappointed" in Young. He said the Republican senator clearly is "putting politics ahead of policy," both by leading the opposition to PLAs and voting against the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act.

"PLAs ensure we're keeping local people on these jobs and they're getting paid a living wage," Palmateer said. "It also stops the employee misclassification and tax fraud that occurs with some of these unscrupulous contractors that come from out of town.

"The bad actors don't bid on the projects. You get good, local contractors that pay their taxes, and pay their worker's compensation, and Social Security, and all that."

Palmateer also said because of Young's letter the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council is endorsing Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., whom Palmateer described as "a friend of labor," in Indiana's Nov. 8 election for U.S. Senate.

McDermott said he welcomes the support and believes Young "should be ashamed of himself" for his stance against PLAs.

"I've been mayor for 18 years. During that time, and unlike Senator Young, I've seen large public works projects go from bid to ribbon cutting — almost $1 billion worth of projects during that time. I know how important it is to have a professional, skilled workforce complete projects," McDermott said.

"Senator Young's continued attempts to undermine organized labor not only is an insult to all the union members in our state, but also places our cities and towns at risk. When you allow out of town, out of state contractors to come in and work on projects you have no idea of their safety record, training record, or ability to complete the job. The building trades and other unions in Indiana get the job done."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.