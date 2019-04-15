A few businesses hope to make Tax Day a less stressful ordeal by offering freebies and special deals.
The Kona Ice food truck is parked at Northshore Health Centers in Lake Station and Portage handing out free shaved ice to "help the community chill out on Tax Day."
"The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season," Kona Ice said in a press release.
Done filing your Form 1040 with the Internal Revenue Service? Boston Market, which has a location on Calumet Avenue in Munster, is offering a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special for anyone who dines in today. Visit bostonmarket.com to download the coupon for the Half Chicken Individual Meal.
White Castle, which has restaurants across Northwest Indiana, is also deducting its prices with a 15 percent off Tax Day coupon that can be downloaded from whitecastle.com. Potbelly Sandwich Shop, which has locations in Munster, Highland and Hobart, is offering buy-one-get-one-free subs to anyone who mentions it's Tax Day while ordering in the restaurant.
Overwhelmed with paperwork this tax season? Office Depot and Office Max will let you bring in up to five pounds of documents to shred free of charge through April 27. Visit officedepot.com to download the coupon.
And if you want to put any of that refund money to good use or just unwind after filling out a zillion forms, Hotwire is offering $15 percent off $150 hotel deals through April 16 if you use the promo code TAXGETAWAY15.
If you can't get out of town, you can at least escape at the theater. Broadway in Chicago is offering discounts on a number of musicals if you use the code TAXDAY.
And you can get 15 percent off at any Kohl's through April 17th with the code USAVEMORE. The retailer is offering doorbusters as it looks to claim a share of people's refund checks.