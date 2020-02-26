Korellis Roofing lands a project at Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico

Korellis Roofing recently landed a major project at the Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“I am excited that Korellis Roofing is presently installing new roofs on three buildings at Sandia — and hopefully at many other locations in the years to come,” President Pete Korellis said.
The U.S. Department of Energy facility studies nuclear weapons, energy, national security, and global security, serving a variety of federal, state and local government agencies. Such National Laboratory operations ensure the security of America's nuclear weapon stockpiles and "conduct the most sophisticated and complex science and technology projects in the world."
The International Roofers Union referred Korellis Roofing to the job, which it landed after competitive bidding and thorough vetting.
“We appreciate their confidence in Korellis Roofing," Korellis said. "Recommending us to work at a location that requires levels of safety, security and quality unlike any other place in the country shows their assurance in our sophistication and exceptional workforce."
The Hammond-based union contractor sent 12 field employees, including nine roofers, to the other side of the country to work on the project.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Korellis Roofing. I tell our team that someday, when they tell their grandchildren about what they did for a living — this is what they will be talking about,” Korellis said. “I consider this a badge of honor. I could not be prouder of our team.”
Founded in 1960, Korellis Roofing at 1333 169th St #1247 in Hammond is employee-owned and one of the biggest roofing contractors in the greater Chicagoland metro, claiming to be the largest in Northwest Indiana. It has worked on a number of high-profile projects, including Community Hospital in Munster, the Task Force Tips headquarters in Valparaiso, Portage City Hall, the Culver Academy Chapel, and the Accelerate Indoor Speedway in Mokena.