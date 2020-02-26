Korellis Roofing lands a project at Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico

Korellis Roofing recently landed a major project at the Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I am excited that Korellis Roofing is presently installing new roofs on three buildings at Sandia — and hopefully at many other locations in the years to come,” President Pete Korellis said.

The U.S. Department of Energy facility studies nuclear weapons, energy, national security, and global security, serving a variety of federal, state and local government agencies. Such National Laboratory operations ensure the security of America's nuclear weapon stockpiles and "conduct the most sophisticated and complex science and technology projects in the world."

The International Roofers Union referred Korellis Roofing to the job, which it landed after competitive bidding and thorough vetting.

“We appreciate their confidence in Korellis Roofing," Korellis said. "Recommending us to work at a location that requires levels of safety, security and quality unlike any other place in the country shows their assurance in our sophistication and exceptional workforce."

The Hammond-based union contractor sent 12 field employees, including nine roofers, to the other side of the country to work on the project.