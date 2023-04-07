Countless fast-food restaurants carpet the American landscape.

You can find seemingly endless purveyors of burgers, fries, fried chicken, pizza, tacos and subs at interstate exits, commercial strips and main drags from sea to greasy sea.

Few fast-food places are of such historic note that they've been the subject of exhibits at local history museums, get commemorated by historic plaques and end up on permanent display in museums.

Even fewer will be remembered with displays at museums in two different states.

The 88-year-old White Castle at the corner of Indianapolis Boulevard and 119th Street at the edge of Whiting is being demolished to make room for a newer, bigger restaurant just north of it. The White Castle with the chain's original castle-shaped design will be replaced with a small park-like area for outdoor dining and a plaque explaining the restaurant's history.

The facade of the porcelain-clad building with turrets will live on indefinitely at the Illinois Railway Museum in Union, about an hour northwest of downtown Chicago.

"After learning about the closing of the Whiting White Castle through news reports in late January, I thought how unfortunate it was to be closing and dismissed it to be 'lost to time'," said David Diamond of the Illinois Railway Museum. "After all, as a not-for-profit organization, funds are very limited, and moving a building such as this would not be practical.

"Then after a few days and doing more independent research on White Castle and visiting the location via Google Street views, I thought we may be able to perform a partial preservation effort."

The White Castle, one of the oldest in the Chicago area, also has been the subject of an exhibit at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum. Columbus-based White Castle will donate memorabilia to that museum, including menu boards, serving ware, a plate, a cup, a fryer basket, light fixtures, exterior lanterns, porcelain tiles, the sign on Cleveland Avenue and the building's neon White Castle sign.

White Castle also will give the Whiting-Robertsdale museum Valentine’s Day Love Cube packaging and a Valentine’s Day-themed shirt and sunglasses as mementos of the tongue-in-cheek white-tablecloth Valentine's Day dinners it offered there.

“As a 102-year-old family-owned business, preserving our history is really important to us,” said Erin Shannon, corporate relations manager and a great-granddaughter of Billy Ingram, the founder of White Castle. “Having been part of the Whiting community since 1935, we are grateful that the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum wants to honor our history here, and that’s why we’re so happy to share some of our memorabilia with them and with the Illinois Railway Museum.”

The railway museum seeks to duplicate a historic White Castle for its new Midwest Main Street exhibition.

"I envisioned saving the porcelain enameled panels for reuse along the museum’s Midwest Main Street," Diamond said. "My initial thought is to build a 'false front' wall and display the panels in complete form to establish the look of the White Castle façade to conceal a location in between two buildings outside, along IRM’s Main Street. It also would lead to an interesting backdrop behind the museum’s collection of electric streetcars and trains that once traversed throughout the region.

"Becoming more excited about the concept, I called the restaurant and spoke with manager Beth Hollins. Beth was receptive to my unusual request and asked that I email her to further describe our plan. After a few days, I received a telephone call from Mr. Oliver Eichhorn, the national construction manager for White Castle. Discussing my concept at length, White Castle and Mr. Eichhorn were immediately supportive and agreed to donate the panels."

The Illinois Railway Museum wants to display the facade in its re-created 1950s street scene to "ensure this piece of America wouldn't vanish." White Castle, founded in 1921 in Wichita, was the first fast-food restaurant, pioneering standardized designs, consistent branding, low prices and an image meant to evoke cleanliness.

"The concept was discussed and further supported internally at the museum by our board of directors and Main Street Development Committee," Diamond said. "White Castle and their general contractor agreed to delay the demolition to allow our staff and volunteers on site immediately after closing on March 28. IRM personnel were on site afterward, labeling the panels and beginning to cut away sealant to expose fasteners that held the porcelain enameled panels together.

"We had large crews of staff and volunteers on site by Friday and worked through the weekend, totaling over 300 man-hours on the effort so far. We plan to be back to remove the doors on the Indianapolis Street side, which have classic push and pull bars, further evoking the look of the iconic American scene."

The Whiting restaurant opened in 1935 with castellated styling and prefabricated porcelain panels. Originally, streetcars that ran between the South Side of Chicago and downtown East Chicago ran right past the door.

It was remodeled during an expansion in 1956 but remained much smaller than most modern White Castles. The shotgun-shaped restaurant had a row of booths and big window panels that illuminated it as a beacon to passing motorists, late-shift workers at nearby refineries, and 119th Street bar-goers in the dark of night.

The White Castle that generations of Region residents frequented will be torn down Monday. Volunteers will move much of the of the exterior to Union for permanent display in the museum that has displayed a South Shore Line neon sign and vintage South Shore Line steel coach interurban train cars.

The museum in McHenry County was founded 70 years ago and bills itself as the nation's largest railway museum, also being located by one of the country's biggest rail hub.

Diamond said the Main Street exhibit has been evolving for five years. Among its attractions: a 1934-built roadside diner from Akron, Ohio, undergoing restoration but with a modern annex building attached to serve as the food-service operation during the summer; a circa-1900 mercantile store from Union that houses the museum store; the Union Hobby Shop with a classic replicated neon sign, featuring a large model railroad display and a newly constructed archive building relating to the history of the Chicago and North Western Railroad.

Photos: Last day at historic White Castle in Whiting White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition Gallery HTML code