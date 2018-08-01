ArcelorMittal makes $1.9 billion in second quarter

ArcelorMittal grew profits 56.4 percent to $1.9 billion in the second quarter.
The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana’s largest employers, made $3.1 billion during the first six months of 2018, a 31.5 percent year-over-year increase as it negotiates a new contract with its steelworkers.
"This is an encouraging set of results reflecting the structural improvements in both the global steel industry due to supply reform dynamics and within ArcelorMittal as a result of Action 2020,” ArcelorMittal Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lakshmi Mittal said. “The significant improvement in our balance sheet and earnings outlook has been recognized by the main credit agencies and the company has achieved its stated aim of regaining its investment grade credit rating.”
The steelmaker pulled in $2.4 million in operating income in the second quarter, and $3.9 billion in the first six months. The steelmaker grew steel shipments by 1.8 percent to 21.8 million tons in the second quarter.
For the first six months of the year, steel shipments have risen by 1.3 percent to 43.1 million tons.
“The outlook for the second half of the year is encouraging as we anticipate current favorable market conditions continuing and are well positioned to capitalize on this from our leadership position across many key markets,” Mittal said. “We believe improvements in underlying industry fundamentals are sustainable, although there is still more to be done to thoroughly address the issue of global overcapacity. We will retain a deleveraging bias, whilst also pursuing selective opportunities to strengthen the foundations of sustainable value creation."
ArcelorMittal got upgrades this year from all three major credit ranking agencies and reduced its net debt to $10.5 billion, down from $11.1 billion at the same time last year.