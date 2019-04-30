BP's profit in the first quarter slipped to $2.4 billion, down from $2.6 billion during the first quarter of 2018, despite rising crude oil prices.
The London-based energy giant, one of the largest industrial employers along Northwest Indiana's Lake Michigan lakeshore, blamed the results on a "weaker price and margin environment at the start of the quarter, partially offset by strong supply and trading results."
"BP’s performance this quarter demonstrates the strength of our strategy," BP Group Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said.
"With solid upstream and downstream delivery and strong trading results, we produced resilient earnings and cash flow through a volatile period that began with weak market conditions and included significant turnarounds. Moving through the year, we will keep our focus on disciplined growth, with efficient project execution and safe and reliable operations."
Despite the slide in profits, BP did beat analysts' expectations that it would pull in $2.3 billion in net earnings in the first quarter.
BP pulled in $5.9 billion in operating cash flow in the first quarter, including $1 billion set aside to build up working capital and excluding $600 million that went to Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments.
BP, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago, said oil and gas production averaged 3.8 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, up 2% from the same period the previous year. The company's upstream plant reliability exceeded 96% as it embarks on major upstream projects in Trinidad, Egypt and the Gulf of Mexico.
The company continues to expand its retail presence in new markets, including 1,000 BP-branded gas stations in China. BP established a $100 million fund to reduce its emissions and said it was making "strong progress" toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations.
BP employs more than 1,800 mostly United Steelworkers union-represented employees at the former Standard Oil Refinery in Whiting, the largest in the Midwest.
The lakefront refinery, which dates back to the 19th century, produces gasoline for seven states, as well as jet fuel and 5% of the nation's asphalt.