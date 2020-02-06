BP profits fell by $2.7 billion year-over-year in 2019 because of lower oil prices

BP profits fell to $10 billion in 2019, a 21.2% year-over-year decline as compared to $12.7 billion in profit the previous year, largely as a result of declining crude oil prices, the company said.

The London-based energy giant, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan shoreline in north Lake County, made $2.6 billion underlying replacement cost profit, its measure for net income, in the fourth quarter, which was down 25.7% as compared to $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"BP is performing well, with safe and reliable operations, continued strategic progress and strong cash delivery," said Group Chief Executive Bob Dudley, who's retiring at the age of 64 and turning over the helm to new CEO Bernard Looney. "After almost 10 years, this is now my last quarter as CEO. In that time, we have achieved a huge amount together and I am proud to be handing over a safer and stronger BP to Bernard and his team. I am confident that under their leadership, BP will continue to successfully navigate the rapidly changing energy landscape."

Oil prices worldwide dropped to $64.36 a barrel last year, down from more than $71 a barrel the previous year. Oil prices have plummeted to under $55 a barrel this week because of concerns about the effect the coronavirus epidemic could have on the global economy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}