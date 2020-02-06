You are the owner of this article.
BP profits fell by $2.7 billion year-over-year in 2019 because of lower oil prices
BP's Whiting Refinery, as seen from Lakefront Park. The company increased production by 2.7% last year but was less profitable because of lower oil prices.

 Doug Ross, The Times, file

BP profits fell to $10 billion in 2019, a 21.2% year-over-year decline as compared to $12.7 billion in profit the previous year, largely as a result of declining crude oil prices, the company said.

The London-based energy giant, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan shoreline in north Lake County, made $2.6 billion underlying replacement cost profit, its measure for net income, in the fourth quarter, which was down 25.7% as compared to $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"BP is performing well, with safe and reliable operations, continued strategic progress and strong cash delivery," said Group Chief Executive Bob Dudley, who's retiring at the age of 64 and turning over the helm to new CEO Bernard Looney. "After almost 10 years, this is now my last quarter as CEO. In that time, we have achieved a huge amount together and I am proud to be handing over a safer and stronger BP to Bernard and his team. I am confident that under their leadership, BP will continue to successfully navigate the rapidly changing energy landscape."

Oil prices worldwide dropped to $64.36 a barrel last year, down from more than $71 a barrel the previous year. Oil prices have plummeted to under $55 a barrel this week because of concerns about the effect the coronavirus epidemic could have on the global economy.

Last year, BP pulled in $28.2 billion in operating cash flow. The company spent about $15.2 billion on capital projects and another $9.4 billion on divestments. The company also reduced its debt to $1.1 billion during the fourth quarter of last year.

BP produced an average of 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2019, which was up 2.7% year-over-year. The BP Whiting Refinery, which has been in Whiting since the 19th century, is the company's largest.

Despite the decline in profits and the decline in crude oil prices, BP will boost its quarterly dividend by 2.4% year over year. The company also said it completed a $1.5 billion share buyback program.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

