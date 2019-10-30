BP suffers first quarterly loss in three years because of $2.6 billion in divestment costs

BP suffered its first quarterly loss in three years because of $2.6 billion in one-time divestment costs.
The company said it lost $700 million in the third quarter. BP's third-quarter underlying profit also fell 40% year over year to $2.3 billion, largely on lower oil prices.
"BP delivered strong operating cash flow and underlying earnings in a quarter that saw lower oil and gas prices and significant hurricane impacts," BP Group CEO Bob Dudley said. "Our focus remains firmly on maintaining financial discipline and delivering safe and reliable operations throughout BP. We're also continuing to advance our strategy, making strong progress with our divestment plans and building exciting new opportunities in fast-growing downstream markets in Asia."
The London-based multinational energy giant, whose biggest refinery worldwide is the BP Whiting Refinery in Northwest Indiana, had made $3.8 billion in profit during the third quarter of last year but suffered "significantly lower upstream earnings, resulting from lower prices, maintenance and weather impacts." Upstream production declined by 2.5% year over year because of maintenance and weather issues.
BP pulled in $6.5 billion in operating cash flow in the third quarter, excluding a Gulf of Mexico oil spill recovery payment of more than $400 million.
The company produced 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day during the three-month period that ended Sept. 30, as compared to 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent a day at the same time a year earlier. The company reported record production at its Whiting Refinery on Lake Michigan.
"We continue to actively manage our portfolio for value, focusing our attention on the most competitive opportunities for the group," CFO Brian Gilvary said in a conference call with investors. "Consistent with this, we recently announced the sale of our Alaska business to Hilcorp for $5.6 billion. This represents the end of a long history in the state, but the proceeds will provide a material contribution towards our target of over $10 billion of divestments, and supports the ongoing deleveraging of our balance sheet."
Like its peers in the energy industry, BP has suffered from depressed oil prices.
"Brent crude prices averaged $62 per barrel in the third quarter compared to $69 per barrel in the second quarter," Gilvary said in the conference call. "Following the attack on the facilities in Saudi Arabia, prices temporarily spiked, although this was short-lived due to a faster than expected recovery in Saudi production. Prices were also tempered by rising trade tensions and increasing concerns over demand growth."