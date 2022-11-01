Builders host open house to attract students to carpentry

MERRILLVILLE — When there’s a shortage of anything, you go shopping for more.

With a shortage of carpenters throughout its three-state region, the Indiana-Kentucky-Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters hosted an open house Tuesday to attract potential apprentice candidates.

More than 250 area high school students were expected to attend the program at the carpenters union training center, which included hands-on activities, interactive technology demonstrations and tours of the training center.

While at the program, students learned how to measure blocks, build a wall for pouring concrete, engineering and surveying, and building scaffolding, They also took part in virtual welding.

According to Adam Fedak, the council’s director of education, “With the amount of work forecasted in the very near future, we are gearing up on apprenticeships to meet the demands.”

The tri-state council trains carpenters, millwrights and floor coverers. Those professions, Fedak said, will be needed in the thousands at several projects, including the IU Health Methodist Hospital in downtown Indianapolis, Ford’s Blue Oval project south of Louisville, and the $32 billion Intel project in Columbus, Ohio.

“We want to showcase some of these trades today,” Fedak explained.

At one of the stations, Lauren Feterick, 14, a Hobart High School freshman, was learning to read a tape measure. Her father is a millworker, and she is interested in flooring and design.

“I thought this would be a good opportunity to learn new stuff,” Feterick said.

Valentine Torres, career liaison coordinator and business teacher at Hobart, brought 31 students. She said she wanted her students to have exposure to opportunities.

“I want them to see beyond the $15-an-hour jobs and see all the opportunities out there and the variety of careers,” Torres said. “You don’t know what you don’t know until you’re exposed to it.”

Mason Evans, 17, a Valparaiso High School senior, wants to go into carpentry. “I just like building stuff and working with my hands,” he said.

Mariah Perez, 18, a senior at Calumet New Tech High School, was interested in roof applications. She plans to study veterinary medicine in college but wants to learn about building trades. “I’m still just learning,” she confessed.

Merrillville High School senior Anthony Napules, 17, wants to get into construction and run a business. Carpentry, he said, is “very hands-on, very independent. What you put into it is what you get out of it.”

The Area Career Center in Hammond brought 34 students, including Randy Orne, 16, a junior at Griffith High School. He wants to follow his father, a carpenter.

“I know there’s a lot I don’t know, but I want to learn so I can get ahead,” Orne said. “You may not be the best at something, but you can still do it.”

Ryan Covault, 17, a Kankakee Valley High School junior, likes working with wood. “I’m here to see if I’m interested in a trade,” said Covault, who found himself a “little bit” interested in building trades.

Peyton Fausto, 17, a senior at Portage High School, plans to study civil engineering and architecture in college. He enjoyed virtual welding. “It’s something I’ve always been interested in and I want to learn it,” he said.

Crown Point High School junior Joe Sullivan, 17, is interested in carpentry and plumbing, as his uncle owns a plumbing business, but he is leaning toward carpentry.

“You learn a lot, and there’s a lot of options with [carpentry],” Sullivan said. “It seems like a good environment.”