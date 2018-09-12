Last year, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. helped attract 17 new businesses to Northwest Indiana, luring $661 million in investment and 1,493 new jobs.
So far this year, the state agency has worked with 11 relocating or expanding businesses that have pledged $1.09 billion and 1,238 jobs to the Region.
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger touted economic victories like U.S. Steel's $750 million investment in Gary Works and the $200 million Digital Crossroads of America data center that's planned on Hammond's lakefront while addressing a crowd at the Centier Corporate Centre in Merrillville Wednesday morning. It was the first presentation of the 2018-2019 Break Through Business Seminar Series sponsored by Centier Bank and The Times.
"It's really easy to sell the Region," Schellinger said. "People think Indiana doesn't have any water, then they see the shorelines of Lake Michigan. There's no salt and no sharks. It's really something to be proud of."
Last year, Schellinger said the Indiana Economic Development Corp. worked on 179 business development projects, a 48 percent year-over-year increase. The Hoosier companies pledged $3.86 billion in investment, a 271 percent year-over-year increase, and 12,858 jobs, a 24 percent increase. The jobs had an average wage of $28.30 per hour, a 6 percent increase.
Overall, the state agency worked with 293 businesses, which pledged more than $7 billion in investment and the creation of more 30,158 new jobs in coming years, a record since then-Gov. Mitch Daniels established the IEDC in 2015.
This year, the IEDC, formerly the Indiana Department of Commerce, aims to rope in 300 projects with 35,000 new jobs pledged and a record $8.5 billion in investment. Schellinger said it's on pace to meet or exceed its targets, with 228 projects, 22,311 pledged jobs and $5.7 billion in investment thus far this year.
Schellinger said the state was attractive to businesses because it had reduced the state corporate tax from 5.75 percent to 4.9 percent, maintained a relatively low personal income tax of 3.2 percent, and had the second lowest workers compensation costs nationally, a low cost of living, and an AAA credit rating. He said the state was fiscally responsible with a balanced budget and a $2 billion cash surplus.
He said Northwest Indiana will have even more to offer businesses with the upcoming South Shore Line expansion and the 22 new Opportunity Zones designed to spur investment in low-income areas, including 15 in Lake County. The Region has many logistical advantages, such as that it's a 12-hour drive from 70 percent of America's population and has a deepwater port on Lake Michigan that connects it to international markets.
"We can't grow mountains or grow oceans," he said. "But we can grow jobs, grow people, grow businesses, grow communities and thereby grow our state. We can promise you mountains of savings and oceans of opportunity."