The Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame will welcome its 16th class in 2023, and nominations are open for selecting new individual members and one Enterprise of the Year.

Anyone may go to nwi.com/halloffame until March 17 to nominate an individual or business for the honor.

The Hall of Fame, sponsored by The Times Media Co. and In Business magazine, currently has 81 individual members and seven Enterprise of the Year members, representing people and businesses who've contributed to the Region's growth and success for generations.

The Class of 2023 will be announced in a spring edition of In Business, and will be honored at a luncheon banquet in May.

