The beloved department store Carson's will live on to sell clothes, televisions and dining tables — online anyway.
Merrillville-based The Bon-Ton Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of CSC Generation, bought the intellectual property of Carson's and six other Bon-Ton store brands for $900,000 in a bankruptcy court-supervised auction, according to a court filing. CSC Generation is also the parent company of Merrillville-based DirectBuy, with which the new Bon-Ton Holdings shares an address at 8450 Broadway in Merrillville.
The DirectBuy membership buying service is now mainly an e-commerce site, and was acquired by CSC Generation last year.
The new owner has relaunched Carson's website, which is now selling clothes, shoes, handbags, jewelry, watches and more. It acquired the Bon-Ton Stores, Bergner's, Boston Store, Elder Beerman, Herberger's and Younker's brands and is running them all as online retailers, all with a similar homepage.
Justin Yoshimura, the founder of CSC Generation and the new CEO of Carson's, said in a statement online that the new ownership was "sprinting as fast as we can to rebuild the company."
"About a decade ago, I dropped out of high school because I couldn't wait to start a business that was loved by its customers," he said in the statement. "Though the company that I founded was acquired a few years later, I have continued to start various businesses because my passion is bringing value to loyal customers. When my team and I heard that a store as beloved and as long-lived as Carson's might no longer be around, we jumped at the chance to see if we could do something that might help its loyal customers and the communities that Carson's served."
CSC Generations is reaching out to former Bon-Ton employees and vendors as it looks to reestablish the retail brands that stretch across the Midwest and Northeast, and that all ended up under the aegis of the Milwaukee-based Bon-Ton Stores before it filed for bankruptcy and was dissolved early this year.
"Though I may not be as smart or educated as many CEOs with fancy MBAs, my passion for bringing joy to my customers is what has allowed my businesses to be successful," Yoshimura said in his statement. "We hope to do this by offering better products, easier ways to pay, and unique services. Over the upcoming weeks, the team will keep you posted on our progress. My team and I look forward to earning and reciprocating your loyalty every day."
First established in 1854, Carson's had 53 stores in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan when its parent company went out of business.
After months of liquidation sales, Carson's closed its department stores in Hammond, Hobart, and Michigan City on Aug. 29.
CSC Generation and DirectBuy spokesmen did not immediately respond to messages about whether there are plans to reopen any brick-and-mortar stores.