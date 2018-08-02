Centier donates $250,000 to Mascot Hall of Fame Museum in Whiting

The Schrage family founded Centier Bank in Whiting in 1895 and now is backing a national sports mascot museum that's being built mere feet away from Centier's first branch, then known as the Bank of Whiting.
The Schrage family, the namesake of Schrage Avenue and a "founding family of Whiting," is pledging $250,000 to become a founding partner of the Mascot Hall of Fame Museum. The museum honoring legendary mascots like the Phillie Phanatic, the Suns Gorilla, The Famous Chicken, Mr. Met and Brutus Buckeye at the corner of Front and 119th streets will open later this year.
“Congratulations to Mayor Joseph Stahura and his team for their vision in creating a destination where families from across the country can come and be raving fans in the name of fun,” said Centier Bank President and CEO Michael Schrage, a fourth-generation owner of Centier, which has blossomed into a $4 billion bank with branches across Indiana. “Our support for the Mascot Hall of Fame goes to show that, while we have supported the Northwest Indiana community for over 120 years, we remain committed to supporting this landmark that will serve as an attraction for years to come.”
The 25,000-square-foot glass museum is now in its final phase of construction.
“At Centier, one of our core values is ‘fun,’ and this museum is in step with celebrating the fun opportunities that are in front of us,” said Anthony Contrucci, vice president of Centier’s Community Relations and Business Development Division. “As a member of the fifth generation of the Schrage family, I am also excited to continue our family legacy with such a unique part of Whiting’s future.”
The museum, not far from Whiting's Lakefront Park, Whihala Beach and the WhoaZone floating waterpark, is expected to draw an additional 50,000 visitors a year to the lakefront city.
“The heart of Whiting’s community is all about family, fun and celebration, and we are excited to feature such a unique attraction so close to the gem that is our Lakefront Park,” Stahura said. “The Schrage Family and Centier’s commitment to this Mascot Hall of Fame is just another example of the foundation the Schrage family has laid out for Whiting.”
The Mascot Hall of Fame continues to seek donors as it nears its opening, about four years after it was first announced.
“The Mascot Hall of Fame has made tremendous progress and we can’t wait to see it open in December 2018,” said Al Spajer, executive director for the Mascot Hall of Fame. “We thank Centier Bank for being our first founding partner, and it fits perfectly having the Schrage family supporting this attraction for Northwest Indiana.”
To learn more about sponsorships, contact Spajer at 219-659-7700 or al@funfurallinwhiting.org.