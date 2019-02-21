Angel Manfredy, the legendary boxer from East Chicago who was a fan favorite as the main event of HBO fight nights during the late 1990s and early 2000s, plans to open a boxing gym in the Region.
Manfredy, an Indiana Harbor native, is a former WBU super featherweight champion. His victories included beating Arturo “The Human Highlight Reel” Gatti in the 1998 Ring Magazine Fight of the Year.
Manfredy received a donation of boxing equipment, including heavy bags and speed bags, from a patron in Indianapolis. He's now looking to open a boxing gym of his own in Merrillville or Crown Point within the next few months to teach students the techniques of the sweet science and condition them into fighting shape.
"I want to get kids off the street and get them on the right path," Manfredy said. "They'll get to train with the champ. This has been a big dream for me, and I want to get it started for inner-city kids."
Manfredy, a powerful knockout artist who was recently inducted into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame, has been working as a trainer at Carr Boxing Gym and Universal Fitness in Crown Point. Now he's scouting for real estate for his own place, which he plans to call Manfredy Boxing.
"I was one of the highest rated fighters in the world," he said. "Now I want to be one of the best trainers in the world."
Manfredy, who went by "El Diablo" and wore a latex devil mask to the ring before converting to Christianity, hopes to draw students from a wide area, including Lake County, Porter County, the south suburbs and the South Side of Chicago. Long a hotbed of boxing at venues like the Hammond Civic Center and the razed Star Plaza Theatre, the Region is now home to only a few remaining boxing gyms, including the Hammond Boxing Club and the DeMotte Boxing Club.
Manfredy hopes to take on 10 to 20 students in all weight classes, whom he will train to fight as amateurs or professionals for a monthly fee. Teenage students will be required to maintain their grades, stay in school and stay out of trouble.
"They can't be expelled or gangbanging or any of that garbage," he said. "I'll train them like champions, as well as mentor them. I'm a world champ and I want to give back to my community."
He's been handing out business cards at the Southlake Mall in Hobart to as many as 300 prospective students a day, trying to spark their interest in taking up boxing.
"I hope that new generations will be inspired by me," he said. "They didn't see my fights on TV, but they've seen them on YouTube. They know what I've got. I got to be world champion, and nothing is going to stop me or stop my dream to be the best trainer in the world and educate these kids."
Once the gym is up and running, Manfredy hopes to manage the careers of some of the boxers he trains. He plans to offer discounts to police officers, firefighters and others.
Manfredy wants to get the gym open within a few months, and will invite his friends, the boxing legends James Toney and Buster Douglas, to a grand opening celebration.
Manfredy hopes to raise money for the project on GoFundMe, but said he plans to open the gym regardless of what the crowdfunding campaign raises.