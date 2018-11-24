Cheech and Chong add second show at Four Winds, Carrot Top to play there

Demand to see Cheech and Chong at the Four Winds New Buffalo casino just across the state line in Southwest Michigan is so lit the comedy duo will play a second show.
In addition to their previously announced 9 p.m. Jan. 11 performance, the comedy duo behind the 1970s cult classic “Up in Smoke” will play a second show at 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Silver Creek Event Center.
Tickets went on sale Friday.
Next spring, the casino in Berrien County also will host the red-headed, floppy-haired comedian Carrot Top who gained notoriety during the 1990s.
“Scott ‘Carrot Top’ Thompson has been making audiences around the world laugh for more than three decades,” Four Winds said in a press release. “Since his debut on ‘Star Search’ more than 25 years ago, Carrot Top has become one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world. Since 2005, fans have flocked to his Las Vegas headlining residency at Luxor Hotel and Casino to catch his take on pop culture, music and headlines of the day.”
The Sideshow Bob-locked Carrot Top will perform at The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ casino in New Buffalo at 9 a.m. May 17. Tickets went on sale Friday.
“After building a following on the comedy circuit, his first television appearance was on Comic Strip Live’ in 1991. Things changed for Carrot Top forever in 1992 with his first appearance on ‘The Tonight Show,’” Four Winds said in a press release. “After an impressive 31 appearances, Carrot Top had the distinct honor of appearing on the very last episode of ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.’ In addition to his appearance on hundreds of television programs, Carrot Top also starred in his own movies ‘Chairman of the Board’ and ‘Dennis the Menace Strikes Again.’ Most recently, he appeared in ‘Sharknado: The 4th Awakens,’ ‘The Hangover,’ and the Trailer Park Boys’ film ‘Swearnet: The Movie.’”
For more information, visit fourwindscasino.com or call 1-800-745-3000.