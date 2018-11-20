Some passersby have been puzzled that Windmill Brewing in Dyer started opening at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays, thinking that's too early for a craft beer.
The three-year-old Dutch-themed craft brewery at 2121 Gettler St. in Dyer — whose slogan is "Beer. Reformed." — is now brewing more than just India Pale Lagers, Milkshake India Pale Ales and Berline Weisses — it's also percolating coffee and whipping up fancy espresso drinks.
The new Windmill Brewing Cafe is now serving coffee at its 50-seat brewpub, including espresso drinks from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. It's now Northwest Indiana's first hybrid coffee shop and brewpub.
Offering caffeine as well as beer lets the brewpub capitalize off its location right next to the Franciscan Health Hospital, the Dyer Police Station and the heavily trafficked U.S. 30.
"There's Coffee Beanery and Starbucks, but we're the only locally owned coffee shop in town," Windmill Brewing owner Justin Verburg said. "We give 10 percent off to workers at the police department and hospital. The detectives especially love their coffee."
Windmill has long collaborated with local coffee roasters, canning iced coffee for Dagger Mountain in Valparaiso and letting Smalltown Coffee roast in part of its 4,000-square-foot building. Windmill Brewing Cafe exclusively serves Smalltown's handcrafted roasts.
"This grew out of our relationship with Smalltown," Verburg said. "They are really good at sourcing beans for their artisan coffee. We love beer and we love coffee, and this was the next logical step."
The cafe sells drip coffee, cans of Smalltown's "Phantasm" cold brew, Anna's Small Batch Kombucha from Gary's Miller neighborhood, and a range of lattes and espresso drinks.
"We have oat milk, which steams very nicely and doesn't have the artificial taste some of the other milk alternatives do," he said. "It's nice and creamy, but also vegan and gluten-free."
Verburg thinks there's likely overlap between people who appreciate craft beer and artisan coffee.
"We hope there's some crossover, that people who are into craft coffee try our craft beer or vice versa," he said. "We have a modern industrial taproom that has the look of a coffee shop. We've got music, ambiance and hope people hang out and sip coffee."
Eventually, it might add a food menu similar to Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith.
For more information, visit www.windmillbrew.com or call 219-440-2189.