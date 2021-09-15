Commissioners approve a paper chase back to the 1960s

CROWN POINT — Lake County government’s chief archivist will be traveling back in time to when rock-and-roll was still king.
Recorder Gina Pimentel said county commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a $1.5 million contract with Fidlar Technologies of Davenport, Iowa to digitize millions of old paper documents.
She said Fidlar — which does similar work for Porter and 78 other Indiana counties — will be scanning land ownership, tax and debt-related records dating back to 1969.
Those papers are currently kept in the pages of oversized binders that occupy rows of library-like stacks behind the counters of her office.
“They will be converted into 5 million electronic images that the public will be able to access by computer,” Pimentel said.
She said Fidlar is needed to make the digital conversion because her staff of 25 full-time and part-time deputies are busy receiving hundreds of current documents each day.
“It would take us hundreds of years to do this on our own,” she said.
Pimentel said the $1.5 million that will pay four years of Fidlar’s digital services was part of a federal grant that county consultant Larry Blanchard found sitting idle in county coffers.
“So there will be no need to pay for this with local taxes,” she said.
The contract was the largest among a total of $3 million in public works and services commissioners purchased at their monthly meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners awarded a $358,000 contract to the Hobart-based Maris and Sons Roofing to replace the roof over the Paramore Hospital building at 93rd and Taft Street.
The building houses the Lake County Community Corrections, which houses about 300 inmates who are serving time there instead of state prisons for a variety of crimes.
Commissioners awarded Gariup Construction of Gary $267,500 for installing an emergency electrical generator at the Lake County satellite courthouse at 4th and Broadway in Gary.
Commissioners also approved spending for improvements to the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point, and maintenance to one of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopters.
Commissioners also purchased real estate parcels for the future construction of right turning lanes on U.S. 41 at 141st Avenue, 151st Avenue and 157th Avenue as well as the reconstruction of 45th Avenue, which is now underway and will continue next year.
Commissioners deferred a decision on hiring appraisal companies to perform the county’s cyclical property tax reassessment.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: SoHo Sweets Creamery, Balkan grocer, Filipino restaurant, dental office and furniture store open; Pepe's closes
Open
Open
Coming soon
Open
Open
Relocating
Reopen
Open
Closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion