Commissioners approve a paper chase back to the 1960s

CROWN POINT — Lake County government’s chief archivist will be traveling back in time to when rock-and-roll was still king.

Recorder Gina Pimentel said county commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a $1.5 million contract with Fidlar Technologies of Davenport, Iowa to digitize millions of old paper documents.

She said Fidlar — which does similar work for Porter and 78 other Indiana counties — will be scanning land ownership, tax and debt-related records dating back to 1969.

Those papers are currently kept in the pages of oversized binders that occupy rows of library-like stacks behind the counters of her office.

“They will be converted into 5 million electronic images that the public will be able to access by computer,” Pimentel said.

She said Fidlar is needed to make the digital conversion because her staff of 25 full-time and part-time deputies are busy receiving hundreds of current documents each day.

“It would take us hundreds of years to do this on our own,” she said.

Pimentel said the $1.5 million that will pay four years of Fidlar’s digital services was part of a federal grant that county consultant Larry Blanchard found sitting idle in county coffers.