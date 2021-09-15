 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commissioners approve a paper chase back to the 1960s
alert urgent

Commissioners approve a paper chase back to the 1960s

Lake County Government Center aerial

The Lake County Government Center is seen from above in Crown Point.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

CROWN POINT — Lake County government’s chief archivist will be traveling back in time to when rock-and-roll was still king.

Recorder Gina Pimentel said county commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a $1.5 million contract with Fidlar Technologies of Davenport, Iowa to digitize millions of old paper documents.

She said Fidlar — which does similar work for Porter and 78 other Indiana counties — will be scanning land ownership, tax and debt-related records dating back to 1969.

Those papers are currently kept in the pages of oversized binders that occupy rows of library-like stacks behind the counters of her office.

“They will be converted into 5 million electronic images that the public will be able to access by computer,” Pimentel said.

She said Fidlar is needed to make the digital conversion because her staff of 25 full-time and part-time deputies are busy receiving hundreds of current documents each day.

“It would take us hundreds of years to do this on our own,” she said.

Pimentel said the $1.5 million that will pay four years of Fidlar’s digital services was part of a federal grant that county consultant Larry Blanchard found sitting idle in county coffers.

“So there will be no need to pay for this with local taxes,” she said.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The contract was the largest among a total of $3 million in public works and services commissioners purchased at their monthly meeting Wednesday.

Commissioners awarded a $358,000 contract to the Hobart-based Maris and Sons Roofing to replace the roof over the Paramore Hospital building at 93rd and Taft Street.

The building houses the Lake County Community Corrections, which houses about 300 inmates who are serving time there instead of state prisons for a variety of crimes.

Commissioners awarded Gariup Construction of Gary $267,500 for installing an emergency electrical generator at the Lake County satellite courthouse at 4th and Broadway in Gary.

Commissioners also approved spending for improvements to the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point, and maintenance to one of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopters.

Commissioners also purchased real estate parcels for the future construction of right turning lanes on U.S. 41 at 141st Avenue, 151st Avenue and 157th Avenue as well as the reconstruction of 45th Avenue, which is now underway and will continue next year.

Commissioners deferred a decision on hiring appraisal companies to perform the county’s cyclical property tax reassessment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts