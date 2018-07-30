Conexus wants input on manufacturing and logistics strategies

Conexus Indiana, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that promotes the manufacturing and logistics sectors across the Hoosier state, is soliciting input for a strategic plan "to maintain Indiana’s leadership in two of its most dominant industries."
The group is asking industry members, professors and government officials to take part in a survey "that will help direct future endeavors to support and grow Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries."
Consultants 4th Economy and Small Box are gathering information, including from the survey and with one-on-one interviews with various stakeholders, for the long-term plan on how to move manufacturing and logistics forward in Indiana.
“Indiana’s manufacturing industry is experiencing the longest expansion of employment in state history, and Conexus Indiana is committed to ensuring our continued success as technology drives major change,” Conexus Indiana President and CEO J. Mark Howell said.
“Our strategic planning process is an opportunity for us to consider how we continue to deliver the greatest impact and provide the best support for advanced manufacturing and logistics companies and Hoosiers in a new economy.”