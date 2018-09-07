Acevez Funeral Home in East Chicago has won a $25,000 Elevate Small Business Grant, along with 10 other recipients from Indiana and Michigan.
FHLBank Indianapolis gave out $255,595 worth of grants to small businesses for capital expenditures, workforce training and other business needs.
Acevez Funeral Home partnered with Munster-based Peoples Bank for its application. The family-owned funeral home at 4918 Magoun Ave. will use the money for renovations, including the addition of a 10,000-square-foot parking lot.
“We’re excited to be able to support small businesses like Acevez Funeral Home — we know they are an important fixture in the community they serve,” FHLBank Indianapolis President and CEO Cindy Konich said.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis, a government-sponsored but privately capitalized regional bank that makes up part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, hopes the program will empower small businesses in low-income areas to take their businesses to the next level.
“FHLBank Indianapolis already has a nearly 30-year history of committing about 10 percent of annual earnings to fund affordable housing grants throughout Indiana and Michigan,” said MaryBeth Wott, FHLBank community investment officer. “Last year, financial institutions throughout the two states gave us feedback that small business grants would meet an important need in their communities, so we quickly implemented the Elevate program.”