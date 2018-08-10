Fair Oaks Farms to supply milk to new Italian cheesmaker in Northeast Indiana

Your pizza cheese, mozzarella sticks or caprese salad may soon be more locally sourced.
Fair Oaks Farms will supply milk to an Italian cheesemaker that's locating a plant in Northeast Indiana.
The mega-farm and tourist attraction off Interstate 65 at the border of Newton and Jasper counties will provide USDA certified organic milk to Golfo di Napoli Dairy, which will make mozzarella, burrata, ricotta, provolone and other cheeses with pasta filata technique traditionally used in the Naples region at a new plant in Huntington County.
Golfo di Napoli Dairy is investing $9.5 million in the 3,000-square-foot plant, which will be operated by fourth-generation cheese producers from Italy.
“We chose Indiana because we believe that it is the perfect location to produce authentic Neapolitan mozzarella, serving customers across the Midwest,” said Antonio Somma, president of Golfo di Napoli Dairy. “This facility and our partnership with Fair Oaks Farms will allow us to expand our cheese production expertise to the U.S. Local organic milk with incredible Italian taste, as we like to say.”
The company hopes to get the production facility up and running by next February.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Golfo di Napoli up to $300,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans. Huntington County approved additional grant funding.
“Indiana’s agriculture industry supports approximately 107,500 jobs, providing opportunities for Hoosiers and their families across the state,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s secretary of agriculture. “With nearly 1,000 Hoosier dairies and 26 dairy processing plants, Golfo di Napoli Dairy will have quick and plentiful access to fresh milk, making Indiana the perfect fit for its first U.S. production facility.”