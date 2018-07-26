First Financial Bank grew profits to $36.4 million in the second quarter, up from $30.5 million in the first quarter and $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, a 60 percent year-over-year increase.
The Cincinnati-based bank, which has branches in Highland, Hammond, Hobart, Schererville and Crown Point, earned $0.37 per share, in the second quarter.
“We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter, which reflects our emerging potential as a combined company," First Financial Bank President and CEO Archie Brown said. "After taking into account adjustments for merger related items, our 111th consecutive quarter of profitability was highlighted by strong earnings, in addition to top quartile return on assets and return on tangible common equity."
First Financial's return on average assets was 1.05 percent in the second quarter, and its return on common equity was 13.71 percent.
The bank brought in net interest income of $124 million in the second quarter.
"The second quarter was also highlighted by margin expansion, improved adjusted efficiency and stable credit quality," Brown said. "Loan growth fell short of our initial expectations as a result of lower loan originations combined with higher prepayment activity, however we anticipate our loan growth trends will gradually improve in the second half of this year."
The 155-year-old bank has more than 100 branches in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, including seven in Lake County.