First Merchants profits soar by 64 percent year-over-year

First Merchants Bank, which has 18 branches in Northwest Indiana and the south surburbs, made $39.6 million in profit in the second quarter, an increase of 64 percent.
The Muncie-based bank, which acquired Munster-based Citizens Financial Bank in 2013, boosted earnings per share by 40 percent to $0.80 per share.
"Our second quarter results reflect a sustained effort by our teammates on high performance," President and CEO Michael Rechin said. "Our daily execution of market coverage and high touch service continues to yield strong organic growth. In combination with our highly efficient operating model, we continue to drive net interest income, profitability, performance and returns at levels produced by the best firms in our industry. We are optimistic about the health of our markets and are investing in the talent and technology we need going forward.”
First Merchants made $76.3 million during the first six months of the year, up from $47.3 million during the same period in 2017. The bank credits the boost in net earnings to strong financial performance, two acquisitions of smaller banks and the tax cut of the corporate tax rate to 21 percent, down from 35 percent.
The bank's assets now total $9.7 billion, including $7.1 billion in loans. First Merchants has grown its loan portfolio by 26 percent, or $1.5 billion, over the last year, half of which was because of the purchase of Independent Alliance Banks in Fort Wayne.
Locally, First Merchants has branches in Munster, Highland, Merrillville, Schererville, Dyer, Demotte, East Chicago, St. John, Crown Point, Hammond, South Holland, Valparaiso, Hegewisch, Harvey, Flossmoor, Palos Heights and Tinley Park.