Flag flown over U.S. Capitol to honor LaPorte County volunteer
A flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol to honor LaPorte County resident Derald Borton, who volunteers for the local Democratic Party.

 Joseph S. Pete

Michigan City resident Derald Borton was honored with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Frank Mrvan arranged for the tribute to Borton, a longtime volunteer for the LaPorte County Democratic Party.

"Thanks to Congressman Frank Mrvan for the award. It's a great honor to have a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol," Borton said. "This is not only a great honor for me; it's also an honor for the entire LaPorte County Democratic team. We all work together as a family and a team."

Borton volunteers for the LaPorte County Democratic Park, such as by sending lists of events to elected officials and candidates running for office. He also helps out at the LaPorte County Fair.

"I volunteer at the Democratic office," he said. "I serve wherever the party needs me. I also help out on their Facebook page and take photos."

Mrvan's office gave Borton the flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor. Mrvan praised Borton for his "steadfast devotion to always helping those in need."

"The ability to extend kindness and compassion to people you meet is an extraordinary quality and I am proud knowing that constituents such as yourself strive to improve Northwest Indiana every day through your selfless actions," Mrvan said in a letter to the Michigan City resident. "Please know your dedication and service are appreciated and respected. Enclosed is an American flag that has been flown over the Capitol in your honor. I applaud your generous spirit and, again, thank you."

Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton also sent Borton a letter praising him for his "dedication and efforts to help serve the constituents of Indiana's First Congressional District through his position in the LaPorte County Democrats."

