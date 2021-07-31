Flag flown over U.S. Capitol to honor LaPorte County volunteer

Michigan City resident Derald Borton was honored with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Frank Mrvan arranged for the tribute to Borton, a longtime volunteer for the LaPorte County Democratic Party.

"Thanks to Congressman Frank Mrvan for the award. It's a great honor to have a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol," Borton said. "This is not only a great honor for me; it's also an honor for the entire LaPorte County Democratic team. We all work together as a family and a team."

Borton volunteers for the LaPorte County Democratic Park, such as by sending lists of events to elected officials and candidates running for office. He also helps out at the LaPorte County Fair.

"I volunteer at the Democratic office," he said. "I serve wherever the party needs me. I also help out on their Facebook page and take photos."

Mrvan's office gave Borton the flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor. Mrvan praised Borton for his "steadfast devotion to always helping those in need."