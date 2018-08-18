Fluor opens industrial maintenance hub in Schererville

Fluor, which bills itself as "the world's largest and most admired engineering, procurement and construction company," has opened a new integrated industrial maintenance hub in Schererville.
The new facility at 400 Kennedy Ave. in Schererville offers maintenance services, plant engineering, sustainable capital contracting and speciality services, according to a press release.
The Irving, Texas-based company has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. Fluor designs, building and maintains facilities in 100 countries on six continents. Its client markets include mining and metals, energy and chemicals, life sciences and advanced manufacturing, power, advanced manufacturing and government.
After bringing in $19.5 billion in revenue last year, the business ranks 153rd on the Fortune 500 list. It's also been honored as one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies and as one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies.