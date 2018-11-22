Ford recalls locally made Explorers

Ford is recalling select Explorer Sport Utility Vehicles that were made in the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch this summer.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is recalling 160 Explorers with 2.3-liter or 3.5-liter GTDI engines because of "a misassembled fuel pressure sensor that may result in a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire. "
"Dealers will replace the vehicle’s fuel line assembly at no cost to customers," Ford said in a press release. "Ford is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires resulting from this condition."
The vehicles were made between July 29 and 31 at the automotive factory on the banks of the Calumet River not far from the state line. Ford estimates there are 144 of the recalled vehicles in the United States and 16 in Canada.
Ford announced it also is recalling 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles for defective transmission casings, 2018 Ford Expedition and 2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles for missing brackets on second-row bench seats, and 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles that lack adaptive front steering to replace driver airbag modules.
The automaker employs thousands of workers locally in the Calumet Region at the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.