Ford sales fall by estimated 5.1 percent in February

Ford has ceased putting out monthly sales figures, but the trade publication Automotive News estimated its sales fell by 5.1 percent in February.
The Detroit-based industry newspaper projects that Ford sales fell to 177,085, down from 186,662 at the same time a year ago. Overall Ford sales are estimated to be up by 0.1 percent to 341,133 through the first two months of the year.
Spokeswoman Kristin Tassi said Dearborn, Mich.-based Ford was switching from monthly to quarterly sales reporting, so the sales figures for the Calumet Region-made Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and other vehicles are not available for last month.
Automotive News estimates that overall U.S. light vehicle sales declined by 2.9 percent to about 1.3 million in February and by 2.6 percent to about 2.4 million in the first two months of the year.
Analysts predict U.S. vehicle sales will dip this year after five straight years with more than 7 million units sold in the United States. Ford Commercial Manager Jody Slucker recently told a South Shore Clean Cities audience in Michigan City that the company internally predicted a slight increase in its own sales this year.
Sales of the Calumet Region-made Ford Explorer fell 4.3 percent last year, the first annual decline in years.
Ford employs more than 5,000 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River just across the state line in Hegewisch and at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.