Fresh off first Illinois acquisition, Peoples Bank reaches agreement to buy second south suburban bank

With the ink having just dried on People Bank's acquisition of First Personal Bank of Orland Park — its first entry into the Illinois market in 108 years — the Munster-based financial institution announced a second deal that will further expand its reach into the south suburbs.
NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the parent of Peoples Bank, reached an agreement to acquire A.J. Smith Federal Savings Bank of Midlothian for $34.6 million in cash and stock. Peoples Bank is paying 109 percent of parent company AJSB's book value to sweeten the deal for shareholders.
“We are excited about this deal, and it is a great strategic, financial and cultural fit," Peoples Bank President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "A.J. Smith was founded on the same principles as Peoples Bank — to serve its community — and this merger allows us to continue that tradition. It also grows our position in the South Suburban Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets as a locally managed, community-focused financial institution. I look forward to working with Jerry Weberling, chief executive officer and chief financial officer of A.J. Smith, along with our bank’s team to integrate the two companies and better serve our combined customers and communities."
Peoples Bank will take over and rebrand A. J. Smith Federal Savings Bank, a savings and loan company dating back to 1924, $191.8 million in assets and three branches, two of which are in Orland Park.
“I am proud to announce the signing of a definitive agreement for our second acquisition, in less than six months, in the Chicagoland market," Bochnowski said. "Our strategic goal has been to build a physical presence in that market, and, upon completion, this acquisition will give us six full-service banking centers in south suburban Chicagoland. With 22 banking centers total, and $1.3 billion in assets, we will have the resources to fully serve our customers and deliver on our mission to help our customers and communities be more successful."
Peoples Bank has been growing rapidly over the past few years, nearly doubling its assets since 2014. The bank, which is publicly traded on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol NWIN, is aiming to acquire its fourth bank in four years, after having bought out First Personal, Liberty Savings Bank in Whiting and First Federal Savings and Loan in Hammond.
“We are excited about the opportunity to become part of the Peoples Bank family and believe this partnership will be good for our customers, shareholders, employees and communities,” said Jerry Weberling, AJSB’s CEO, president and chief financial officer. "Joining forces with Peoples Bank will greatly enhance our product and service offerings and significantly expand our delivery channels.”
The largest merger is expected to add $0.25 per share to Peoples' earnings in 2019, excluding one-time deal-related costs.
Peoples hopes to complete the merger in the first quarter of next year, pending the approval of AJSB shareholders and regulations.