Governor appoints Peoples Bank CEO to Department of Financial Institutions board

A Region bank executive will help oversee financial institutions across the state of Indiana.
Governor Eric Holcomb recently appointed Peoples Bank CEO Ben Bochnowski to serve on the Board of Directors of the Department of Financial Institutions. Bochnowski will serve a two-year term on the bipartisan seven-member board, which oversees the state agency charged with regulating and supervising financial services, ensuring Hoosiers adequate and proper financial services, promoting soundness in state-chartered banks, enforcing compliance with the law, and protecting the financial interests of depositors, borrowers, shareholders, and consumers.
"I'm proud to accept this honor on behalf of Peoples Bank," said Bochnowski, who runs the 109-year-old Munster-based community bank with 17 locations across Northwest Indiana and Illinois. "I was a bit surprised to get the call, but it's a great honor. I will approach this the way we operate as a bank, with a commitment to excellence and a focus on the community."
Bochnowski will attend monthly meetings in Indianapolis to oversee the state agency.
"It's not a taxpayer-funded department," he said. "As state-chartered banks, we all pay our dues to fund the Department of Financial Institutions to oversee us."
Bochnowski will be the only representative from Northwest Indiana on the board. His father, David Bochnowski, the executive chairman of Peoples Bank, who Ben Bochnowski succeeded as CEO, served on the board in the 1990s.
The board is responsible for overseeing the chartering of new banks launching in Indiana, something that has not happened in many years as the industry pushes toward greater and greater consolidation. But it also oversees new branches, mergers, mortgage lending licenses, pawnbroker licenses, consumer loan licenses and mortgage loan originator applications.
"I will have to study up on the technical aspects of the job," Bochnowski said. "But the board keeps an eye on the banking system in the state of Indiana and works to protect consumers. We work with the government staff to oversee a broad range of financial services, including savings and loans, automotive financial services, and payday lending. We have an oversight function."
The board and state agency work closely with the Indiana General Assembly on banking regulations and updates to the rules. Bochnowski said he hopes to ensure state regulations allow community banks to thrive across the state and accommodate the growing number of larger community banks that operate in two or more states.
"There's a vast landscape that's changing very rapidly for financial services in the 21st century," he said. "We have to ensure regulations change with the times to protect consumers and the financial services consumers are looking for."