Great Lakes international shipments up by 4 percent this year

International shipments on the Great Lakes to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago are up 4 percent so far this year, largely because of a robust grain trade.
“Total cargo shipments through the St. Lawrence Seaway are now ahead of last year’s very strong shipping season,” Chamber of Marine Commerce President Bruce Burrows said. “We anticipate this momentum to continue into fall as the new harvests head to market and other commodities benefit from the strength of the American economy.”
Grain shipments through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes exceeded 1 million tons between March 29 and August 31, a 31 percent year-over-year increase.
Part of the increase is because grain export facilities on the Gulf of Mexico have been reaching capacity.
“With a steady stream of inbound ocean-going traffic, there is significant capacity for backhaul opportunities of grain through the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System this year,” said Joe Cappel, vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “Shippers are taking advantage of our inland waterway system to access global markets with inbound and outbound cargo, and, as a result, our saltwater traffic has doubled this year mainly due to outbound grain shipments.”
Liquid bulk shipments on the Great Lakes have risen 33 percent to 2.8 million tons, while coal is up 30 percent to 1.5 million tons. Dry bulk shipments have fallen 4 percent to 5.5 million tons.
The Chamber for Marine Commerce estimates trade on the Great Lakes generates $25.6 billion in economic activity and supports 147,500 jobs.