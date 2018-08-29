Hundreds of Harley-Davidson riders, including President and CEO Matt Levatich, roared through the Region on Tuesday on their way to Milwaukee for the 115th anniversary of the iconic motorcycle.
The SouthEast Ride Home to Milwaukee that started at Alligator Alley in Lauderdale, Florida, a week ago rolled into the Calumet Harley-Davidson dealership on Calumet Avenue in Munster for a two-hour lunch stopover. It was one of four national rides originating from the four corners of the United States headed to Wisconsin for the festivities, which run from Wednesday through Sunday.
Hundreds of bikers rumbled up to the 25-year-old Calumet Harley-Davidson dealership, where they rested after hours on the road, grabbed a bite from local food trucks, listened to live music, got back massages, browsed the merchandise and fraternized with fellow Harley enthusiasts. Some drove more than 1,300 miles to get there, stopping at various dealerships along the way.
"We've been working on this for a month," Calumet Harley-Davidson owner Chuck Kreisl said. "It's a great opportunity. Anytime we got a parking lot full of motorcycles it's great."
Some of the riders took the interstates to get from one stop to the next as quickly as possible, while others sought out winding back roads.
"Some want the scenic stuff," Kreisl said. "There's nothing more important to Harley-Davidson than the ride. Many years ago we did a factory-dealer ride because people said, 'Get out there and ride,' and we really weren't doing it. Now we have the people who work at the dealerships and the owners out there riding together. ... There's so much tugging at you. It's just about the personal freedom of the ride."
Harley-Davidson marked its 100th anniversary in Milwaukee with big-name musical acts, but this time decided to focus more on motorcycle culture and riding, including beach racing, indoor flat track racing and street racing.
"We want to shift the attention back to riding," Levatich said. "You want a great motorcycle because you want a great ride. It's all about getting on your bike, riding and exploring. It puts the emphasis on riding and riding culture."
The company, a staple of American pop culture that has been making motorcycles since 1903, has been working recently to address public relations issues after retaliatory tariffs from the European Union led it to consider moving some production for the European market overseas, prompting President Donald Trump to call for a boycott on Twitter.
The Calumet Harley-Davidson dealership has a sign out stating, "United we ride. United we stand. Every Harley-Davidson sold in America is made in America." Kreisl has had to tell some customers that 94 percent of Harley-Davidson motorcycles are still made in America, as is any bike sold here.
"There's a lot of misinformation," he said. "We sell motorcycles in 103 countries. They've always been made in America and built in America."
Harley-Davidson is for everyone and doesn't want to get involved in political disputes, Levatich said.
"We're not a political organization," he said. "We're all about freedom and independence and riding. Our dealers talk to customers. Your Harley is still being made in America, oh, and most of the rest of them are being made here, too. What other companies can say that?"
Motorcyclist Bob Heine, of Beecher, said the company has persevered for 115 years because it brings people together.
"People from all across the United States and even overseas come for these rallies," he said. "It's like a big family outing. You can talk to other people about what they're doing, what they have at their stores. There are so many bikes, so many people. It's like one big family outing."
Steve Caraker, director of the Smokey Mountain Chapter from Asheville, North Carolina, owns two Harleys and planned the trip for more than a year.
"The company has survived world wars. It's survived the Depression and recessions, and it's pretty much a wholly American made product," he said. "Owning a Harley is a measure of success in life for me. It's got me a lot of good friends and good times. I like the feel of the open road, I like the friends I make, I like the places I go. When you're riding down the road on a motorcycle, you smell the smells, you feel the rain, you feel the wind, you feel the sun," he said. "The Harley is the only motorcycle in my opinion that has a soul. It's the rumble of the exhaust, of the engine. It's an American original, and it's a measure of personal success for me. If I can own one, I've made my mark."