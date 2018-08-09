Indiana has the 38th highest percentage of millionaires nationwide

Indiana is home to about 128,600 millionaire households, the 38th highest concentration nationwide, according to a recent report from Kiplinger Magazine.
Roughly 4.99 percent of the 2,575,466 households in Indiana have amassed more than $1 million in assets, which puts the Hoosier state ahead of Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, Idaho, South Carolina, Louisiana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Montana, and Oklahoma.
Maryland, New Jersey and Connecticut, which include affluent suburbs of Washington D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia, had the three highest concentrations of millionaire households nationwide.
"Only 5.8 percent of the country, or about 7.2 million households, qualify as actual millionaires," Kiplinger said in the "Millionaires in America: All 50 States Ranked" report. "To reach that bar, you must have investable assets of $1 million or more, excluding the value of real estate, employer-sponsored retirement plans and business partnerships."
In Indiana, the median income for all households is $50,433, well below the national average of $59,039, but the cost of living is low.
"A million dollars ain’t what it used to be, but it sure goes far in some parts of Indiana," Kiplinger said in the report. "The cost of living in Indiana as a whole is 12.3 percent below the national average... And although living costs are low, Indiana isn’t a great state for retirees. Household income is well-below average and the tax situation is disadvantageous. Most retirement income other than Social Security benefits is taxable at ordinary rates."
Cook Group Chief Executive Officer Carl Cook, who runs the Bloomington-based medical device company founded by his parents, ranked as the wealthiest Hoosier with an estimated net worth of $8.2 billion.