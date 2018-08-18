Indiana Secretary of Commerce to speak at Centier Bank

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger will give a talk at Centier Bank's corporate headquarters in Merrillville next month in the first installment of the Break Through Business seminar series for 2018-19.
Centier and The Times Media Co. have partnered to bring back the series of free educational seminars in which expert speakers give advice to local business owners. Previous subjects have included social media, data security, company culture, soft skills and succession planning.
Schellinger, the architect and former gubernatorial candidate who runs the Indiana Economic Development Corp., will give a talk called "An Update from the State: Learn about the Region’s Roadmap and How Your Business Can Benefit."
The talk will take place at 8 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the Centier Corporate Centre at 600 E. 84th Ave. in Merrillville, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and a question and answer at 9 a.m. The seminar is free and open to the public.
Seating is limited and expected to fill up fast. For more information or to register, visit www.centier.com/break-through.