The Indiana Society of Chicago, a 113-year-old social organization founded by the acclaimed writer George Ade, the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist John T. McCutcheon and the federal court clerk Edward M. Holloway, is looking to shake up its annual black tie dinner and attract younger members.
"There are some changes we hope will reinvigorate the dinner, repopulate the membership and give the dinner event a new sense of excitement, especially for newer generations," said Speros Batistatos, president and chief executive officer of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
The club for community pillars in business, politics and higher education who have some Indiana connection has moved its annual dinner to the Renaissance Chicago Downtown at 1 W. Wacker Drive, where it will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
"It had been at the Fairmont on Columbus Drive for 12 to 15 years," Indiana Society of Chicago President Scott Bove said. "It was a little off the beaten path, especially for people from out of town. We've got an exciting new venue that's modern and had millions invested in its rejuvenation."
Bove, who assumed the role of president a few months ago, hopes to inject some new vigor in a group "with a very rich history" that celebrates Indiana and all things Hoosier. Its signature annual event used to draw 1,200 to 1,400 people, including delegations from all across the state of Indiana, but attendance has fallen to around 425 to 475 people in recent years.
The Indiana Society of Chicago hopes to bring members back and bring in new members by shortening the program to a tight two hours while maintaining key traditions and rituals, to cut out dead time and to bring in livelier entertainment.
"Before it was Michael Feinstein, Manhattan Transfer and a few comedians," Bove said. "It catered to a very specific audience. We're looking to appeal to younger emerging leaders with a different form of entertainment. The dance band The Doo from Indianapolis played last year, and they brought the house down, so we're bringing them back. We're ultimately targeting a younger audience and to re-engage those who have not attended the dinner in years."
Even as attendance has flagged, the dinner has remained an excellent venue for networking and rubbing shoulders with powerful people like governors and congressmen, Batistatos said.
"You can get more done in three hours there than you can in three weeks," he said. "Everyone's in the room."
The Indiana Society of Chicago invites members and prospective members to hear about the changes at a cocktail reception from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Asparagus Restaurant at 7876 Broadway in Merrillville. Membership in the group is $75 a year.
For more information, visit http://indianasocietyofchicago.org/ or find the group on social media.