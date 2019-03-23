International commerce will return to Region after St. Lawrence Seaway opens next week

The St. Lawrence Seaway reopens next week, bringing international commerce back to the Region.
The system of locks and dams on the St. Lawrence River in Canada allows huge international cargo ships, known as salties, to pass from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes, to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in Portage and Burns Harbor. The deepwater port on Lake Michigan handled 2.7 million tons of cargo in 2018, and a record 14 million tons over the past five years.
The seaway that connects the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor to the world is slated to reopen on Tuesday.
The U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. prepped for the 2019 shipping season by investing in capital projects at the locks, including first-of-its-kind Hands Free Mooring technology.
“The state-of-the-art Hands Free Mooring technology is arguably the most important technological advance at the Seaway since 1959 and will revolutionize the vessel transit experience through the Seaway,” U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Deputy Administrator Craig Middlebrook said.
The new system uses vacuum pads that each provide up to 20 tons of holding force that secure ships while they are raised or lowered in the locks. It speeds up locking time by seven minutes, which can add up to three to four hours of time savings on a round trip from the Great Lakes to points abroad.
The U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. said the new technology should increase efficiency, enhance safety, lower operating costs and increase the pool of ocean-going ships that can enter the Great Lakes. The agency also replaced concrete, upgraded vales and did mechanical and electrical maintenance.
Since 2009, the Seaway Development Corp. has invested $152 million on the locks in the United States.
Last year, more than 45 million tons of cargo passed through the Seaway, including 5.7 million tons of U.S. exports and 4.5 million tons of U.S. imports. The trade is estimated to result in $35 billion in economic activity, supporting 237,000 jobs in the United States and Canada.