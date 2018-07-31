International Great Lakes shipping down 2 percent this year

International shipments through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes are down 2 percent so far this year after a sluggish start to the shipping season.
A total of 12.1 million tons of cargo passed through the Seaway between March 29 and June 30 to Great Lakes ports such as the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago. The Chamber of Marine Commerce attributes the decline to a slight drop-off in salt shipments, and a later and slower start to the shipping season.
“Summer is the season for construction projects, and ships have been delivering materials for major building projects across the region,” Chamber of Marine Commerce President Bruce Burrows said.
“U.S. grain exports are also up this season and illustrate the importance of marine transportation to so many of America’s economic sectors. This was underlined by a new study released last week showing Great Lakes-St. Lawrence shipping supports 147,500 jobs and $25.6 billion in economic activity in United States.”
So far this year, shipments of asphalt through the St. Lawrence Seaway are up by 38 percent and shipment of grain by 32.1 percent, as compared to the same period in 2017, according to the Chamber of Marine Commerce. Liquid bulk shipments have risen by 28 percent and stone shipments by 27 percent.
A recent study commission by the Chamber of Marine Commerce found Great Lakes shipping supports 19,518 jobs in Indiana, $1.2 billion in personal income and $13.7 billion in economic activity.