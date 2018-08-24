A classroom assignment brewed up an entrepreneurial career path for three Indiana University Northwest business students.
Three women who graduated from IUN in Gary this year launched the online retailer Truly Teas, a purveyor of organic and fair trade teas that got its start during a class project. Demi Kolintzas of Schererville, Lindsey Liesenfelt of Cedar Lake, and Branka Vukotic of Highland teamed up for an assignment to create a marketing plan during professor's Yllka Azemi’s Marketing Strategies class in the fall of 2017 and have since decided to go into business together.
"The marketing strategies class helped us utilize all the business components in a way that we didn’t realize we could before,” Kolintzas said. “Through trial and error, we put our ideas together and figured it out for ourselves. This class really allowed us to be creative."
Their idea won first place in a class competition, giving them encouragement to pursue it further.
“It started to sink in that we could actually do this while we were in the midst of our class competition,” Liesenfelt said. “All of our professors were watching and they asked us if we were really going to do this, because they thought it was a good idea.”
Truly Teas sells all-natural teas with flavors like lemon ginger, coconut chai, mint and mango peach in recyclable packaging, as well as tea infusers, stainless steel bottles and other accessories.
“I was very excited. We began meeting several times a month if not every other week,” Azemi said. “Everyone from School of Business and Economics came together and helped them with all the pieces that needed to come together. Whether their need was technology, accounting, or communications, the faculty all contributed their individual expertise to help Truly Teas get off the ground.”
It's the first time the IUN School of Business and Economics has launched a business directly from a class project.
“This venture speaks to a generation which is definitely more comfortable with e-shopping and online commerce,” said Helen Harmon, assistant director of graduate and undergraduate programs. “This is exactly where business is going.”
For more information, visit trulyteas.com or find the company on Facebook.