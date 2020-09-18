IUN's Mobile Arts + Action Community Lab to start popping up across Region

GARY — Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts' new Arts + Action Community Lab pop-up will bring exhibits, workshops and games across the Region.
The traveling modular pop-up exhibit brings the art directly to the people, hitting the road in the Calumet Region this fall. Designed by Chicago-based design firm Could Be Architecture, the pop-up showcases "a collection of objects and artworks that encourage people to experiment and play, engage with their community and interact with the School of the Arts."
IUN's Mobile Arts + Action Community Lab will appear between noon and 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Gary Housing Authority – Genesis Towers at 578 Broadway Ave., from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at 5230 Hohman Ave. in Hammond, and from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at 3rd and Main Street in Hobart. All of the events are free and open to the public.
“Perhaps most importantly, the project is coming to fruition at the perfect time," said Lauren Pacheco, director of Arts Programming and Engagement. "It will help us support the creative sector globally impacted by COVID-19 by presenting their artworks, objects, and ideas with the public. It also will provide supplemental resources that stimulate discovery and curiosity for community members, K-12 educators and students; as well as recognize the power of diverse creative practices and civic discourse to transform communities and create meaningful projects.”
Pacheco and Fine Arts Professor Kelly Knaga curated the lab, which consists of free-standing birchwood modular structures showcasing various visual, performance, moving image, historical, archival and sound presentations. It will be displayed around the Region in downtowns, parking lots, libraries, schools and other venues.
