IUN's Mobile Arts + Action Community Lab to start popping up across Region

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts' new Arts + Action Community Lab pop-up will bring exhibits, workshops and games across the Region.

The traveling modular pop-up exhibit brings the art directly to the people, hitting the road in the Calumet Region this fall. Designed by Chicago-based design firm Could Be Architecture, the pop-up showcases "a collection of objects and artworks that encourage people to experiment and play, engage with their community and interact with the School of the Arts."

IUN's Mobile Arts + Action Community Lab will appear between noon and 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Gary Housing Authority – Genesis Towers at 578 Broadway Ave., from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at 5230 Hohman Ave. in Hammond, and from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at 3rd and Main Street in Hobart. All of the events are free and open to the public.