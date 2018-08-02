Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Kali Beauty plans grand opening in Schererville

Kali Beauty has opened in Schererville.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Kali Beauty, a local beauty chain with locations in Hammond and Lansing, plans a grand opening to celebrate its new big-box store in Schererville.

The 8,600-square-foot store, which includes The Beauty Bar Paul Mitchell Focus Salon, will mark its recent opening at 1036 U.S. 41 Schererville from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The daylong event will offer "a store-wide product sale, hour-by-hour flash sales, a prize wheel, product demos, as well as a swag bag for every customer,” Kali Beauty spokesman David McCormick said in a news release. “We are most proud to announce a grand prize with a $500 retail value. For your opportunity to win the grand prize, come into Kali Beauty in Schererville during the grand opening and bring a new bookbag with new school supplies in it (including but not limited to paper, pencils, pens, glue sticks, notebooks. etc.). Items will be delivered to Peifer School where Principal Doug DeLaughter will be happy to accept supplies and distribute them to those who can benefit from them in the community.”

The family-owned retail chain, “where beauty gets done,” offers a wide array of cosmetic, hair, nail and skin products. It’s planning an ongoing donation drive for Lake Central schools.

“Giving back isn't just a daylong event, materials will be used and needed all year long,” McCormick said. “As an extra effort to make sure every child is well prepared, Kali will be accepting new bags with supplies the entire month of August. No good deed goes unrewarded, every bag contribution will be rewarded with $5 in Kali Cash to spend at Kali Beauty.”

For more information, call 844-742-2244 or visit kalibeauty.com.

