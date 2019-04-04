Hammond-based Korellis Roofing took home two of the roofing industry's most distinguished awards from Firestone Building Products, a global vendor of commercial roofing products.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company gave Korellis Roofing a Master Contractor Award for the 27th straight year and an Inner Circle of Quality Award for the 26th consecutive year.
Korellis has won those awards more than any other roofing contractor in the Midwest.
“I always feel honored to accept these acknowledgments on behalf of all the hard workers we have at Korellis Roofing,” said John Ziolkowski, Korellis Roofing's vice president of roofing operations.
“The ‘Best of the Best’ is a true testament to the elite roofing installers we have. It is amazing to have the amount of square footage we do under warranty without a single quality issue.”
Firestone Building Products has presented the awards for more than 30 years in recognition of total square footage of roofing installed, the number of completed jobs, and inspection ratings.
Korellis Roofing has more than 5.1 million square feet of roofing under an active warranty from Firestone Building Products.
The employee-owned Korellis Roofing started in 1960 and has grown into one of the largest commercial roofing companies in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland market, offering one of the largest service market fleets in the area.
It serves both the commercial and industrial markets with a variety of services that include new construction, repairs, maintenance and roof replacement.