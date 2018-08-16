Lakeshore Public Radio is adding three new shows to its weekend lineup, including two business programs: "Planet Money," "How I Built This" and "Blues America."
The award-winning business journalism show "Planet Money" will air at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Produced by the same crew as "This American Life," the 10-year-old show, originally launched to explain the global financial crisis, purports to explain the economy, covering stories like how people transition from prison to the workforce, why companies go from public to private, and if open office layouts are just annoying.
"How I Built This" features host Guy Raz doing deep-dive interviews of founders of companies like Lyft, Patagonia, Zappos, Spanx, Samuel Adams, and Instagram, who explain how they built up their business and got where they are today. It will air at 3:30 p.m. every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Raz is familiar to listeners of Northwest Indiana's National Public Radio station because he's also hosted the "TED Radio Hour," which is on at 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Lakeshore Public Radio also is adding "Blues America" at midnight Friday. It's hosted by Drew Verbis, Louisiana Red's manager who also has produced records for R.L. Burnside and Robert Lockwood Jr.
“These programs are exceptional, and continue our mission of providing Northwest Indiana with quality programming that not only informs listeners, but enriches their lives as well as entertains them,” said Tom Maloney, vice president of radio operations for Lakeshore Public Radio. “Lakeshore Public Radio believes in bringing programming that isn’t available anywhere else in the Chicagoland market, and of course, blues music is essential to Chicago and Northwest Indiana’s music scenes. ‘Blues America’ has been on my radar for quite some time and I know that listeners will love Drew’s show.”
Merrillville-based Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard throughout Northwest Indiana at 89.1 FM.