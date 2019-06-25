Centier Bank has named a new board member.
The Merrillville-based, family-owned bank, which has grown to 10 branches in the Michiana area, appointed St. Joseph Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Cristal Brisco to its board of directors.
She's an attorney who has served as general counsel for the Corporation of Saint Mary’s College — Notre Dame and as chief legal counsel for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
“I am excited to join the leadership team at Centier Bank and helping support its mission of being a community partner throughout Indiana,” Brisco said. “Centier’s commitment to building communities through banking, financial literacy and volunteerism is exemplary, and I look forward to contributing to the direction of this family-owned organization.”
The Valparaiso University graduate earned her law degree at Notre Dame, where she serves as a board member for the Notre Dame Law School Association. She's also a member of the Indiana State Bar Association's nominating and audit committees.
She's been named a Rising Star by Indiana Super Lawyers and made the Hot List by Lawyers of Color Magazine.
“As an accomplished attorney and judge, Cristal has a wealth of experience from which our entire team can benefit,” Centier Bank President and CEO Mike Schrage said. “As we continue to grow throughout the state, her experience and knowledge will be a great resource for our leadership.”