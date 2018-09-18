Manufacturer to bring 582 jobs to Hobart

An Illinois-based company plans to create up to 582 jobs at a new manufacturing facility to make material handling systems for the logistics industry at NorthWind Crossings Business Park in Hobart.
Wynright Corp., a subsidiary of Daifuku North America, announced plans it would build a new $26 million, 320,400-square-foot building in the business park just off Interstate 65 to meet customer demand.
“We are excited to expand Daifuku Wynright's North American operations, and our team is looking forward to the addition of a state-of-the-art facility to support our growing business," Wynright President and CEO Kevin Ambrose said. "It was important for us to expand in the Chicagoland area, and we worked hard to find a property that satisfied our growth expectations while preserving jobs and remaining cost effective."
The company plans to hire manufacturing, engineering and administrative workers when it opens near the end of 2019. Construction is slated to begin in the fall.
The 46-year-old Elk Grove-based company has operations in Illinois, Indiana, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Michigan and Florida. Wynright designs, makes and installs intelligent material handling systems, including conveyor and sorting systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, voice-activated order fulfillment equipment and other robotics for the logistics industry.
Key markets include footwear distribution, apparel distribution, grocery distribution, direct fulfillment, third-party logistics and general distribution.
Daifuku North America is a Japanese company whose U.S. operations are based in the Detroit metro area.
“The city of Hobart is pleased to welcome Daifuku Wynright, a world-class company, to our city," Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor said. "I am proud that Wynright has chosen Hobart as the location of their new facility. We have worked diligently with the company over the past year to bring this project to the finish line. Wynright’s investment will result, not only in the addition of millions of dollars of increased assessed value to the city, but also in the creation of hundreds of construction and full-time jobs in Hobart.”
Hobart, NIPSCO and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered the company more than $6 million in incentives as a reward for the investment and job creation.
“Wynright’s development is a capstone project for Northwind Crossings, a premier industrial park within our community," Snedecor said. "I appreciate Wynright’s commitment to Hobart and look forward to working with the company in the years to come."