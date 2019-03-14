These days, one can do a lot on one's phone: navigate an unfamiliar city, identify a song that's playing in the background, deposit a check or scan documents.
Add checking out at Meijer stores in Northwest Indiana to the list.
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer has launched its "Shop & Scan" mobile checkout service at 23 stores in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana. Customers using the Meijer mobile app can scan bar codes as they shop throughout the store, placing their items in a digital "cart." They can even bag their items as they go through the store, so they spend less time in the checkout aisle.
When they're done shopping, they can scan the phone at a self-checkout line and pay.
The goal is to make the shopping experience quicker and easier, and cut down on the amount of time customers spend in line.
"We’re all challenged by time and busy schedules, so Shop & Scan allows customers the opportunity to truly be in control of their shopping trip, from the moment they walk in our stores to the minute they walk out,” Meijer Regional Vice President Gerald Melville said. “Customers are really responding to the simplicity of scanning and bagging as they go. This allows them to save time and avoid lines, speeding up their checkout experience.”
Meijer tested the program at 54 stores in Michigan before rolling it out in Northwest Indiana. Customers in the Wolverine state downloaded the Meijer app 1.1 million times, with more than 80 percent using it.
They provided feedback that led to enhancements like the ability to clip any available mPerks coupons for scanned items.
Customers can download Meijer's free app at the Apple and Android stores.
Meijer has launched the mobile checkout service at its Northwest Indiana stores in Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City.
The 85-year-old privately-owned company operates 240 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky, including the five big-box stores in Northwest Indiana.