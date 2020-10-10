Merrillville-based Carson's closed its only brick-and-mortar store

Carson's, the iconic Midwestern department store chain that has been run in Merrillville as an e-commerce site since it collapsed into bankruptcy in 2018, closed its only remaining brick-and-mortar store in Evergreen Park, Illinois at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has kept more people home.

The legacy retail brand was purchased out of bankruptcy by CSC Generation, the parent company of Merrillville-based DirectBuy, two years ago. CSC Generation, which acquired the buying club DirectBuy in a similar fashion a year earlier, located Carson's operations in DirectBuy's corporate offices in Merrillville, which already had a call center to support a business that largely migrated from physical stores to online.

CSC Generation operates both DirectBuy and Carson's largely as online retailers, but reopened one brick-and-mortar Carson's store at 9700 S. Western Ave. in Evergreen Park, just outside Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. At the time, the new owners had ambitions of opening more brick-and-mortar stores, and also expressed an interest in buying and reviving the shuttered Carson's at the Southlake Mall in Hobart, but that never came to fruition.

The company added a Z Gallerie to the Carson's in Evergreen Park after DirectBuy bought that retailer out of bankruptcy court last summer.

